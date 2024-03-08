Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 34,227 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,227 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Azenta worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 7.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $7,875,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Azenta by 101.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $860,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the third quarter valued at about $1,380,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Up 3.4 %

AZTA opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.66. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $154.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.86 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Azenta

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

