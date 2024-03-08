Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 364,736 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,736 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $410,211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,350,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,409,000 after purchasing an additional 337,143 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $237,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HST opened at $20.81 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

