Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,905 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,587 shares in the company, valued at $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $94.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.00. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $78.57.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

