Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 70,382 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,207,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,146,000 after acquiring an additional 484,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,154,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,400,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,918,000 after acquiring an additional 857,208 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $31.65 and a one year high of $64.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

