LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $231,210.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other LegalZoom.com news, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,122.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole Miller sold 21,528 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $231,210.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,864.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,621 shares of company stock valued at $771,285 over the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 168.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

