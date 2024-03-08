LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives $14.07 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 168.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $15.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90.
LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.
