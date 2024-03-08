Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifetime Brands in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Lifetime Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $218.10 million, a PE ratio of -27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 350.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 133,268 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 717,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 358,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,866 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

