Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) vs. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Critical Comparison

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ligand Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $116.33, suggesting a potential upside of 60.53%. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $73.42, suggesting a potential upside of 61.07%. Given MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is more favorable than Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ligand Pharmaceuticals 37.80% 11.98% 10.27% MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A -9.22% -9.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ligand Pharmaceuticals and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ligand Pharmaceuticals $131.31 million 9.77 $52.15 million $2.75 26.35 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -$36.01 million ($0.76) -59.97

Ligand Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ligand Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ligand Pharmaceuticals beats MoonLake Immunotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children. The company also offers Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; and Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression. In addition, it provides Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of post-menopausal symptoms in women; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta and Zybev for various indications. The company has alliances, licenses, and other business relationships with Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Jazz, Takeda, Gilead Sciences, and Baxter International. Further, it sells Captisol materials. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is based in San Diego, California.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

