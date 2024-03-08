Linamar (TSE:LNR) Price Target Cut to C$91.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$93.00 to C$91.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered Linamar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$82.50.

Get Linamar alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNR

Linamar Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Linamar

TSE LNR opened at C$70.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$56.78 and a 52-week high of C$78.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.18.

In related news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,894,500.00. In other news, Director Linda Hasenfratz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$57.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,894,500.00. Also, insider Elliot Burger purchased 660 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$59.23 per share, with a total value of C$39,091.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 51,652 shares of company stock worth $2,993,611. 35.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.