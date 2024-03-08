Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
