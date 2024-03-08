Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lithium Americas by 24,570.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.90. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

