LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.68 and a beta of 1.00. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $42.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $860,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 215,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

