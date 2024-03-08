LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LMP opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,013.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 187.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 181.21.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

