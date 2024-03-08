LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 229 ($2.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.23). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
