LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 229 ($2.91) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 176 ($2.23). Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,013.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 181.21.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

