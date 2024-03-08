LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.85 Per Share (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for LPL Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.89. The consensus estimate for LPL Financial’s current full-year earnings is $15.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $268.75 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.85.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total transaction of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

