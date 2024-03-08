M Leroy Ball Sells 5,000 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M Leroy Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, M Leroy Ball sold 7,000 shares of Koppers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $344,890.00.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $52.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.67 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KOP. StockNews.com lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Koppers by 50.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Koppers by 122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 22.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Koppers during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

