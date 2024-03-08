Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $22.26

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.26, but opened at $23.48. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $22.66, with a volume of 12,298,409 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.50, a quick ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 48.93%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 5.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.