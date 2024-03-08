Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 738,013 shares traded.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 219.89% and a negative net margin of 456.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $477.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

