Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.93) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 242.86 ($3.08).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 240.35 ($3.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 251.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 241.96. The stock has a market cap of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.50, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.56. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of GBX 136.10 ($1.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.20 ($3.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.61.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Stuart Machin sold 23,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.29), for a total value of £61,346.74 ($77,861.07). Insiders acquired 176 shares of company stock valued at $45,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

