Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.43.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $85.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.91, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $339,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.