Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $188,566,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,989,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,939,000 after buying an additional 2,746,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $107,779,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,789,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.