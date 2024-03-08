Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology updated its Q1 guidance to $0.18-0.28 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.180-0.280 EPS.
Marvell Technology Price Performance
MRVL stock opened at $85.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,097,573.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,117 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,573.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MRVL
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.