MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter. MDxHealth updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MDXH stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. MDxHealth has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDXH. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MDxHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MDxHealth from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research note on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDXH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MDxHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MDxHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MDxHealth in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $17,906,000.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

