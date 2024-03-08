Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 125.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,261,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257,921 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Medical Properties Trust worth $12,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after buying an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,630,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

MPW opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.81.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

