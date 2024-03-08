Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MR.UN opened at C$2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$5.88.

About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

