Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MR.UN opened at C$2.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$34.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$2.19 and a 12-month high of C$5.88.
About Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
