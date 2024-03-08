Michael A. Volanoski Sells 6,789 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 6,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $312,361.89. Following the sale, the executive now owns 188,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 Trading Up 1.7 %

QTWO stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

