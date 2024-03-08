Mind Medicine (MindMed) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 476% compared to the typical volume of 1,061 call options.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $360.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,025 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 9.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

