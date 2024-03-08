Mind Medicine (MindMed) Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,108 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 476% compared to the typical volume of 1,061 call options.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MNMD opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $360.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $11.10.
Insider Transactions at Mind Medicine (MindMed)
In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 25,663 shares of company stock worth $93,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.
