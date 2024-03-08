Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Peter Duffy Purchases 62 Shares

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 240 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($188.86).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 6th, Peter Duffy bought 61 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($192.00).

On Friday, January 5th, Peter Duffy bought 54 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 277 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of £149.58 ($189.85).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

LON MONY opened at GBX 239.40 ($3.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 253.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.60. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 224.20 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,841.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MONY shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 295 ($3.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.87) to GBX 295 ($3.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

