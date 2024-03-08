Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR opened at $767.60 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $777.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $659.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares in the company, valued at $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $110,812,424. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

