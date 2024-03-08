Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 28,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 258,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley dropped their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 152.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the third quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 145.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $725.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

