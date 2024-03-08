Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Stock Price Down 3.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c- rating to a d+ rating. The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. Approximately 28,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 258,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.22.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MNTK. B. Riley dropped their target price on Montauk Renewables from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MNTK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $725.48 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55.
About Montauk Renewables
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Montauk Renewables
- Trading Halts Explained
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.