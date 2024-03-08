MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 15.7% After Insider Selling

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.7% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,550,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 941,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Specifically, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $45,253.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,779,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,746,395.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz acquired 438,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,576.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 29,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $45,253.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,779,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,746,395.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,562,641 shares of company stock worth $4,280,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palantir Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $78,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 6.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

