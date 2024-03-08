MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock Price Down 15.7% on Insider Selling

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $1.02. Approximately 1,550,508 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 941,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Specifically, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 1,125,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.39, for a total value of $1,564,513.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,596,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,169,663.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Hasan Ruiz bought 438,596 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $499,999.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 912,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,576.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,562,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company's stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
