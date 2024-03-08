M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,157.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $230,999.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,811.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $143.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

