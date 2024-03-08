Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,196,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,947,000 after purchasing an additional 416,700 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 74,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries stock opened at $51.81 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $52.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.02. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $732.38 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 58,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $2,639,927.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,514,864.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,775,459. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

