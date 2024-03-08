Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Myers Industries has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $790.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,089,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

