Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Nasdaq Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.