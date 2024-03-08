Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 173,710 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 173.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.
Nasdaq Stock Up 2.1 %
NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $60.72.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.
Nasdaq Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
