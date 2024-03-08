Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $110.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $91.12 and last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 915573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.62.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $164,807.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,348 shares in the company, valued at $10,907,904.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 905,134 shares of company stock worth $56,638,115. Company insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Natera by 1.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,651,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,341,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at $922,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

