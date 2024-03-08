National Bank Financial Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report issued on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$87.38.

Shares of ATD opened at C$85.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$59.95 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$81.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

