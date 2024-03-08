National Bank Financial Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTS. TD Securities boosted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.43.

Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$5.23 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.24 and a 12 month high of C$5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.60, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

