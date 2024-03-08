National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.83.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,137,000 after purchasing an additional 51,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in National Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,226,000 after purchasing an additional 239,401 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 350,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Bank by 2.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

