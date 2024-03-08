National Bankshares Increases Softchoice (TSE:SFTC) Price Target to C$25.00

Softchoice (TSE:SFTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFTC. Cormark increased their target price on Softchoice from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Softchoice from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Softchoice from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Softchoice from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Softchoice from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.81.

SFTC opened at C$20.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.62. Softchoice has a 52-week low of C$14.40 and a 52-week high of C$22.46.

Softchoice Corporation designs, procures, implements, and manages information technology (IT) solutions in Canada and the United States. The company offers cloud and data center solutions, such as data center and application modernization; collaboration and digital workplace solutions comprising secure access, and adoption and change management; IT asset management solutions, including software and hardware asset management solutions; network and security support solutions.

