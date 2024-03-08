Nature Wood Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:NWGL) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 11th

Nature Wood Group’s (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 11th. Nature Wood Group had issued 750,000 shares in its public offering on September 12th. The total size of the offering was $6,750,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Nature Wood Group Stock Performance
NWGL opened at $11.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.95. Nature Wood Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $21.97.
Nature Wood Group Company Profile
