NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Insider Rupert O. Dorey Sells 10,607 Shares

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £8,379.53 ($10,635.27).

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Trading Down 1.0 %

LON:NBMI opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.91) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.22 ($1.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.29 million and a PE ratio of 422.94.

Get NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP alerts:

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.