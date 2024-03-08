NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI) Insider Rupert O. Dorey Sells 10,607 Shares

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP (LON:NBMI – Get Free Report) insider Rupert O. Dorey sold 10,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.00), for a total transaction of £8,379.53 ($10,635.27).
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Trading Down 1.0 %
LON:NBMI opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.91) on Friday. NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP has a 1 year low of GBX 65 ($0.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 80.22 ($1.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.29 million and a PE ratio of 422.94.
NB Global Monthly Income Fund Ltd GBP Company Profile
