NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $16.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $101,953.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,350,242 shares in the company, valued at $37,979,910.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 65,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,515 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,228,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 233,975 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in NerdWallet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in NerdWallet by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDS opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. NerdWallet’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

