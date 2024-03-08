Neven Haltmayer Sells 14,747 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $201,738.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neven Haltmayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 2nd, Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $138,415.38.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $285,968.10.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Harmonic Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 38.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 9,636,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,338 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 78.5% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 5,649,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,825 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,257,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,879,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

