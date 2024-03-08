Neven Haltmayer Sells 24,695 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $285,968.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 181,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 16th, Neven Haltmayer sold 14,747 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $201,738.96.

On Friday, February 2nd, Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38.

HLIT stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

