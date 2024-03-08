NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stake Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 3.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NICE by 0.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in NICE by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE stock opened at $238.97 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average is $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

