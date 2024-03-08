Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 47,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Nine Dragons Paper Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

