Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,236 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of NIO worth $15,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

