Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $31.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $14.28 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 122638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider David Shook sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $31,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 735.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nkarta by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 842,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nkarta by 69.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $730.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

