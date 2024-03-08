Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.93-14.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.63 billion.

Nordstrom Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Several research firms have commented on JWN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordstrom by 70.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,640,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,866,000 after buying an additional 3,556,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,514 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 104.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,612 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

