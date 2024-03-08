Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Raised to $20.00 at Piper Sandler

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JWN

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.6 %

JWN opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.60. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.