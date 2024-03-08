Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $18.73. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $18.08, with a volume of 2,775,243 shares changing hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JWN. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 53.02% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

